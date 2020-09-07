Critical Survey: GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) vs. Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) and GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Information Servcs and GrubHub’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Servcs $10.33 billion 8.87 $298.00 million $5.61 26.38 GrubHub $1.31 billion 4.84 -$18.57 million $0.16 430.13

Fidelity National Information Servcs has higher revenue and earnings than GrubHub. Fidelity National Information Servcs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrubHub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Servcs and GrubHub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Servcs 0.25% 6.60% 3.91% GrubHub -7.10% -3.66% -2.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Servcs and GrubHub, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Servcs 0 3 23 1 2.93 GrubHub 3 24 2 0 1.97

Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus price target of $161.73, indicating a potential upside of 9.28%. GrubHub has a consensus price target of $54.18, indicating a potential downside of 21.27%. Given Fidelity National Information Servcs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Information Servcs is more favorable than GrubHub.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Fidelity National Information Servcs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of GrubHub shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Servcs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of GrubHub shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity National Information Servcs has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrubHub has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Servcs beats GrubHub on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and retail banking and payment services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 440,000 menus from restaurants in 50 U.S. states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive Web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website and mobile application design and hosting services for restaurants, as well as technology and fulfillment services, including order transmission and customer relationship management tools. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to Grubhub Inc. in February 2014. Grubhub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

