CryptoPing Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. CryptoPing has a market cap of $574,672.19 and approximately $1,629.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00126675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00226343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.79 or 0.01595346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00167240 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

