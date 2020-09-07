CVCoin Price Hits $0.0841 on Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0841 or 0.00000816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, HADAX and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 66.3% higher against the US dollar. CVCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and $463,142.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00125721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00226573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.01592902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00167716 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

