Dai Price Reaches $1.02 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Dai has a market cap of $431.81 million and $97.26 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00009892 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and Gatecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00124223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00045492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00216672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.52 or 0.01601561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00167225 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 425,260,003 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,951,211 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, HitBTC, AirSwap, Gate.io, Bancor Network, YoBit, Ethfinex, Bibox, Radar Relay and OasisDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

