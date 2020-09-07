Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will post sales of $837.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $818.00 million to $860.00 million. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $842.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAR. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $1,319,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,309,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000 over the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSE DAR traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.37.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

