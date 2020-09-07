Datamine Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $311,462.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Datamine has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $311,462.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Datamine token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00074566 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00269363 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001616 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044871 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000451 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,727 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

