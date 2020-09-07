DecentBet Achieves Market Cap of $287,091.34 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 58.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 20% against the dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $287,091.34 and $327.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.90 or 0.05316883 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035757 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051671 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

