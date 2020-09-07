DecentBet Achieves Market Cap of $287,091.34 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 58.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $287,091.34 and approximately $327.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $547.90 or 0.05316883 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035757 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051671 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

