DeepOnion Market Capitalization Tops $1.73 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $127,646.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004588 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000529 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00029025 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

