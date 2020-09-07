DEX Price Hits $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $23,376.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. In the last seven days, DEX has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00124223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00045492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00216672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.52 or 0.01601561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00167225 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

