Digital Insurance Token Market Capitalization Tops $228,166.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $228,166.00 and $248.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00778807 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003866 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

