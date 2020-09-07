DigitalNote Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $26,712.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00776504 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003871 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000630 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,077,547,504 coins and its circulating supply is 4,862,691,663 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

