Digitex Futures (DGTX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.22 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $34.00 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00125680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00046937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00226048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.71 or 0.01590446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00167576 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 908,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

