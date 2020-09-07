Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Domo traded as high as $47.25 and last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 2749600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Domo from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Get Domo alerts:

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,624.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $247,020.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,932.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517 in the last ninety days. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 504.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Domo by 52.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 3.06.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domo Inc will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.