DomRaider (DRT) Market Cap Achieves $1.07 Million

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, DomRaider has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. DomRaider has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1,264.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DomRaider token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider launched on August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DomRaider

DomRaider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

