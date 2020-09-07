DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $0.0483 on Major Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $206,006.60 and approximately $169.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00024321 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00023747 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00013445 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010951 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

