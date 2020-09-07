Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Hits $0.0633 on Major Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $17.02 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for $0.0633 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,821,673 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

