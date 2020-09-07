e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $77.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00469477 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 81.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004095 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,963,135 coins and its circulating supply is 17,140,812 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

