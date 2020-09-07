EBCoin Price Tops $0.0001 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $439,582.57 and $17.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00045650 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $538.50 or 0.05260517 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00051457 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

