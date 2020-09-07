EchoLink Reaches Market Capitalization of $884,146.09 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $884,146.09 and $128,712.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, LBank and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.90 or 0.05316883 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035757 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051671 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

