Edge One Day Trading Volume Tops $772.00 (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Edge has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $772.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edge has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edge token can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Ethfinex and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.59 or 0.05310211 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00051743 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (DADI) is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edge is edge.network/en

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, KuCoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

