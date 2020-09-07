Egretia Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.10 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Egretia has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, OKEx, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Egretia has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00122887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044452 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00216879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.01609019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00166744 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, OKEx, CoinEx, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

