Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.27. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 560%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

NYSE EGO traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.94. 2,069,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,686. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 38.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 351,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 42,247 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 20.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 371,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 693,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

