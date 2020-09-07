Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Emergent Biosolutions’ earnings. Emergent Biosolutions posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $8.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Emergent Biosolutions.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.78. The company had a trading volume of 408,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.61. Emergent Biosolutions has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director George A. Joulwan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $744,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,548.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $3,160,649.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

