EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is ($0.30). EOG Resources posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,410,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

