EverGreenCoin Price Tops $0.0241 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $347,962.67 and approximately $33.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00684298 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,360.21 or 1.00577207 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.01676194 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011688 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00132759 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000962 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,438,585 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

