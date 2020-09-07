Expanse (EXP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14,786.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $14,786.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Expanse has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

