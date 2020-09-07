Fantom (FTM) Achieves Market Cap of $72.09 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox and Bgogo. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $72.09 million and approximately $23.54 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00126623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00227975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.01595212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00167708 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,108,315,772 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bgogo, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.