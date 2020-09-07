Flit Token (FLT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,482.00

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 100% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Flit Token has a total market capitalization of $900.80 and $8,482.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flit Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flit Token has traded down 34.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00467952 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00050747 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,304.62 or 1.00369383 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

Flit Token (CRYPTO:FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com

Buying and Selling Flit Token

Flit Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.