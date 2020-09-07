Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report sales of $11.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.54 million and the lowest is $10.53 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $9.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $46.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $47.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.06 million, with estimates ranging from $44.28 million to $60.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBIO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. 1,306,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,196. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.27. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.51.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Hoenlein purchased 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $300,006.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $300,006. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,138 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 439,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 185,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

