FujiCoin (FJC) Hits Market Cap of $302,445.95

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $302,445.95 and $1.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,272.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.83 or 0.03434759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.96 or 0.02219226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00470732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00778807 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 78.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00050398 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00567588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,952,676,114 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

