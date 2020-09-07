Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Funko reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 724,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,241. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a market cap of $297.14 million, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Funko by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Funko by 240.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 13.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

