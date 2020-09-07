Fusion (FSN) Market Cap Achieves $19.39 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00004071 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Liquid, Bibox and IDEX. In the last week, Fusion has traded down 25% against the dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $19.39 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,104.88 or 0.98511512 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 63,990,055 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,420,299 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Liquid, Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

