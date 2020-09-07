FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Down 24.3% This Week

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $9,112.55 and approximately $2,101.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00073316 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00286883 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001648 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044631 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000454 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008541 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

