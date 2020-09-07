Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Receives GBX 32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 33.67 ($0.44).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEMD. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GEMD traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 33.40 ($0.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,864. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.84. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

