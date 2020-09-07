Gexan 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a market capitalization of $5,595.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gexan alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049763 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00678925 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,223.28 or 1.00070939 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.58 or 0.01659922 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012135 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00134254 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002300 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official website is gexan.io . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.