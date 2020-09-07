GravityCoin Price Tops $0.0369 on Top Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $162,824.26 and $983.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00125721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00226573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.01592902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00167716 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,409,418 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

