Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0072

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One Harmony token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a market capitalization of $45.20 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Harmony

Harmony is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

