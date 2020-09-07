Haven Protocol Price Hits $1.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009665 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.34 million and $987,459.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,300.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.91 or 0.03464929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.93 or 0.02232159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00467713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.44 or 0.00780932 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 82.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00050608 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00576235 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,399,576 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

