Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce $159.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.87 million to $165.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $140.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $625.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $604.73 million to $647.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $653.28 million, with estimates ranging from $647.56 million to $659.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.37. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTLF. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $107,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,341.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,650 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 216.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $1,207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 135.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after buying an additional 46,604 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 22.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after buying an additional 171,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

HTLF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. 111,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,174. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

