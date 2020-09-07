HedgeTrade Price Down 34% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00009905 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $306.11 million and approximately $201,649.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005915 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004547 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001044 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00031909 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,531,203 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.