HempCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.14 million and $1,329.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00050061 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,221.22 or 0.99645655 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000432 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00200677 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000877 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 258,302,622 coins and its circulating supply is 258,167,472 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.