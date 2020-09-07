Horizen (ZEN) Trading 26.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Horizen has a total market cap of $62.56 million and $2.55 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.33 or 0.00061947 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, DragonEX, COSS and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00563394 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00080826 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001031 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,884,912 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, OKEx, DragonEX, Bittrex, Graviex, Binance, COSS and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.