Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.86 Million

Brokerages expect Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) to post $11.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.42 million and the lowest is $11.30 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $11.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $47.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.54 million to $48.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.29 million, with estimates ranging from $46.60 million to $51.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 39.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

NASDAQ:HRZN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. 336,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $13.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 87.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

