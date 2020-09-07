Humaniq (HMQ) One Day Volume Hits $35,723.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $944,611.54 and $35,723.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, YoBit and Upbit. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00125680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00046937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00226048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.71 or 0.01590446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00167576 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Upbit, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

