Huobi Token Price Hits $4.67 on Major Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $4.67 or 0.00045650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, LBank and DDEX. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $998.53 million and approximately $245.06 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.50 or 0.05260517 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00051457 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,681,726 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.