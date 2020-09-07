Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million

Analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to announce sales of $47.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted sales of $43.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year sales of $188.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $194.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $171.45 million, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $171.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.45 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBCP. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBCP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 78,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,810. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $329.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.