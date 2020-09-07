Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Down 31% This Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $669,244.32 and $4,438.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 31% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network, COSS and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bibox, IDEX, COSS and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

