Insights Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,525.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $8,525.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045730 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.53 or 0.05293620 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00035330 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00051515 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

INSTAR is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,268,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

