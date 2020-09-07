Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.89 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report sales of $220.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.50 million to $223.60 million. Insulet posted sales of $192.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $873.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $866.20 million to $880.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $976.57 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,327 shares of company stock worth $4,890,896. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Insulet by 4.6% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 14.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Insulet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 29,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

PODD traded down $4.18 on Friday, hitting $204.83. 323,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,516. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

